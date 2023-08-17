Fulham target Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement

Balogun is ready to depart the Emirates Stadium for more regular first-team football and is now seen as a suitable replacement by Fulham manager Marco Silva, who wants another forward despite already signing Raul Jimenez from Wolves in this window.

The United States international is valued at £50million after scoring 21 league goals in 37 matches on loan at French club Reims last season, but Fulham will likely try to reduce that fee significantly.

Mitrovic, meanwhile, remains in the dark over Fulham’s response to Al-Hilal’s latest £46m offer for his services. The Cottagers have yet to either accept or reject the approach despite receiving it two days ago.

They appear to be assessing their options over a potential replacement, having asked for £50m for Mitrovic earlier in the summer.

The Serbia international is keen to move to Saudi Arabia where he will triple his current £120,000-a-week wages and play alongside Brazilian superstar Neymar in one of the country’s biggest teams.

Mitrovic was upset with Fulham for not accepting several bids in July and spent time training alone. He has since been reintroduced into the group and featured from the bench in the 1-0 win away at Everton on the opening day.

Replacement: Fulham want to sign Folarin Balogun if they lose Aleksandar Mitrovic this month / Getty Images

The striker was pictured on crutches after the match at Goodison Park but sources close to the player have played down potential injury concerns and described the measure as “precautionary”.

Mitrovic scored 14 goals in 24 games in the Premier League last term and 43 in just 44 matches to break the Championship scoring record during Fulham’s title-winning season a year earlier.