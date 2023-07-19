Jurgen Klopp responds as Liverpool agree £12m fee to sell Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

The Reds captain travelled to Germany as Klopp prepares for a new season after a disappointing campaign last time out but did not feature.

Liverpool have agreed a fee of around £12m with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq for the 33-year-old, who is believed to have reached a verbal agreement over a reported £700k-per-week wage.

Anfield icon Steven Gerrard is currently in charge of the Saudi Pro League side and is reportedly driving the interest.

Henderson has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in football and any move to Saudi Arabia would prove controversial.

Kop Outs, a Liverpool LGBT+ fan group, last week condemned the reports linking Henderson with a move to the Gulf state, where same-sex relationships are illegal.

Speaking after the win in Germany said, Klopp said: “There’s actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now.

“I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. But that’s even better for you because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something then it’s finished!

“In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, it’s usually with consent. It was in this case, and it is all fine.”