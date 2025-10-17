Fulham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
The Gunners are in fine form as they prepare to make the short trip across the capital, winning their last four games in a row across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.
However, Arsenal’s title credentials will likely be examined thoroughly on the banks of the River Thames as this is a fixture in which they have come unstuck in the past two seasons.
That said, this could be the perfect time to face Fulham as Marco Silva’s side go into the game on the back of successive defeats by Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and are dealing with an injury crisis.
It’s the start of another hectic run of games for Arsenal, meaning Mikel Arteta will need to make full use of his squad with seven fixtures to be played in the space of 21 days.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Fulham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday October 18, 2025.
The match will take place at Craven Cottage in west London.
Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after full-time, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.
Fulham vs Arsenal team news
Left-back Antonee Robinson is unavailable again for Fulham, while Sasa Lukic is out for between four to six weeks with an adductor injury and Rodrigo Muniz – who scored at the Emirates Stadium last season – remains sidelined.
Samuel Chukwueze is also out after being substituted at half-time of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Benin, with Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete still doubts.
Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino are all options to fill in for Odegaard, while Declan Rice proved his fitness for England after being substituted against his former club last time out.
Ruled out: Influential captain Martin Odegaard is sidelined for Arsenal again
Action Images via Reuters
Fulham vs Arsenal prediction
Arsenal appeared to have clicked, particularly in attack, before the international break, but will hope Odegaard’s absence doesn’t derail things.
The Gunners’ squad appears strong enough to cope with injuries at present and this is where the signing of Eze proves beneficial and we expect the England international to make the difference.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
As mentioned above, Craven Cottage has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in the past two seasons as they’ve taken one point from a possible six.
Fulham vs Arsenal match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link