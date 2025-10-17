3
49
18
37
10
4
34
11
43
2
16
38
32
33
8
14
5
9
44
30
13
23
31
20
39
15
40
26
24
25
1
22
48
46
35
29
Fulham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Fulham vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-10-17Last Updated: 2025-10-17
357 2 minutes read

The Gunners are in fine form as they prepare to make the short trip across the capital, winning their last four games in a row across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.

However, Arsenal’s title credentials will likely be examined thoroughly on the banks of the River Thames as this is a fixture in which they have come unstuck in the past two seasons.

That said, this could be the perfect time to face Fulham as Marco Silva’s side go into the game on the back of successive defeats by Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and are dealing with an injury crisis.

It’s the start of another hectic run of games for Arsenal, meaning Mikel Arteta will need to make full use of his squad with seven fixtures to be played in the space of 21 days.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Fulham vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday October 18, 2025.

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in west London.

Where to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at Craven Cottage.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after full-time, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm BST.

Fulham vs Arsenal team news

Left-back Antonee Robinson is unavailable again for Fulham, while Sasa Lukic is out for between four to six weeks with an adductor injury and Rodrigo Muniz – who scored at the Emirates Stadium last season – remains sidelined.

Samuel Chukwueze is also out after being substituted at half-time of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Benin, with Raul Jimenez and Kenny Tete still doubts.


Source link

2025-10-17Last Updated: 2025-10-17
357 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta confirms Dubai training camp after Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta confirms Dubai training camp after Carabao Cup semi-final

2025-02-04
Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester City confirm keeper's squad number after £26m move

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester City confirm keeper's squad number after £26m move

2025-09-02
Masters 2025: Is this the year Rory McIlroy banishes his Augusta demons?

Masters 2025: Is this the year Rory McIlroy banishes his Augusta demons?

2025-04-10
Just a moment…

Just a moment…

2023-06-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo