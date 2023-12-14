21
32
38
25
47
1
26
10
5
22
50
35
8
29
14
33
23
43
24
37
11
39
48
9
30
18
20
49
40
44
7
45
34
4
15
31
16
2
13
3
46

Govt accelerates inputs distribution | Business Times

144 1 minute read

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

 

Government is expediting  the distribution of  agriculture inputs to vulnerable  households in rural areas under the Agriculture Inputs Support Scheme (Pfumvudza  /Itwasa)

The administration  is targeting to support  1.2m households.

The development was confirmed by the Zimbabwe  Commercial Farmers Union  president, Dr Shadreck Makombe.

He said: “The Government has long started giving inputs to the rural folk under the Presidential scheme and the government is also saying to those farmers who had planted and the germination was poor, they can be  given inputs to plant  again.”

Vice president of the Tobacco Farmers Union Trust Edward Dune stated that the majority of communities across the nation have received input from the scheme  in the form of chemicals, fertilizers, and seeds.

“Indeed most of the farming communities country wide have received the Presidential inputs  ranging form 10 kgs seed, 1×50 kgs Compound D, 1×50 kgs AN and chemicals per household. The process is still ongoing,” said Dune.

He added: “Short season varieties can still be planted given that half of the season is likely to be better  than the first half.”

In addition, Lameck Murami a farmer from Wedza said that some of the farmers in their area have already received maize seeds and fertilizers and other farmers were promised to be given the inputs.

“We received the Presidential inputs around 26 October this year, the first group received 10kgs of maize seeds, 50 kgs compound D and  also 50kgs AN. Other farmers  were promised to be given inputs as we go on, “said Murami.

 

 


Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Nasty C Names The Grammy Winning Rapper He Says He Can Outrap, Explains Why

Nadia Nakai Announces New Television Venture!

ZWL$500bn saved as govt toughens stance on procurement

ZWL$500bn saved as govt toughens stance on procurement

Aidonia Drops New Song "Dat Eazy" Amid Beef With Vybz Kartel

Aidonia Drops New Song “Dat Eazy” Amid Beef With Vybz Kartel

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo