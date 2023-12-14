Govt accelerates inputs distribution | Business Times

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

Government is expediting the distribution of agriculture inputs to vulnerable households in rural areas under the Agriculture Inputs Support Scheme (Pfumvudza /Itwasa)

The administration is targeting to support 1.2m households.

The development was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe.

He said: “The Government has long started giving inputs to the rural folk under the Presidential scheme and the government is also saying to those farmers who had planted and the germination was poor, they can be given inputs to plant again.”

Vice president of the Tobacco Farmers Union Trust Edward Dune stated that the majority of communities across the nation have received input from the scheme in the form of chemicals, fertilizers, and seeds.

“Indeed most of the farming communities country wide have received the Presidential inputs ranging form 10 kgs seed, 1×50 kgs Compound D, 1×50 kgs AN and chemicals per household. The process is still ongoing,” said Dune.

He added: “Short season varieties can still be planted given that half of the season is likely to be better than the first half.”

In addition, Lameck Murami a farmer from Wedza said that some of the farmers in their area have already received maize seeds and fertilizers and other farmers were promised to be given the inputs.

“We received the Presidential inputs around 26 October this year, the first group received 10kgs of maize seeds, 50 kgs compound D and also 50kgs AN. Other farmers were promised to be given inputs as we go on, “said Murami.

