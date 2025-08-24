Govt, CCZ join forces to combat counterfeit products

ROBIN PHIRI

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, has launched a collaborative initiative to tackle the growing crisis of counterfeit products flooding Zimbabwe’s markets.

Speaking at the Consumer Affairs and Anti-Counterfeit Workshop, CCZ Chief Executive Officer Rosemary Mpofu highlighted that the Quick Response (QR) code system,a technology developed by the organisation, aims to help consumers identify counterfeit products.

Through this system, customers can use their mobile phones to scan products and verify whether they are genuine.

“Now we are at a stage that we have concluded the piloting stage and we are now going to be launching the CCZ Verified platform, which will enable consumers to scan the products to see whether they are authentic or they are counterfeits,” she said, urging all manufacturers to collaborate with CCZ on the project.

Mpofu explained the functionality: “So what the consumer simply does is with their phone they can scan the product, either using WhatsApp or the QR code, and it just shows you, it takes you right to the factory where you can see that indeed this product is genuine. If it is a fake product, it will tell you that this is a fake product. It will also be able to tell you who has manufactured it, everything,all the information should be there.”

The retail and sales sector is a key pillar of Zimbabwe’s economy, contributing approximately 11.5% of the country’s gross domestic product.

It is regarded as a dynamic space that connects producers to consumers, drives employment, and supports diverse avenues of economic growth.

The rampant counterfeiting problem spans multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food.

This illicit trade not only poses significant risks to public health but also undermines economic stability and erodes investor confidence. Counterfeit pharmaceuticals, in particular, are a major concern, as they can be ineffective, contaminated, or even life-threatening.

“The Ministry is working on two policy instruments. We have the Retail and Wholesale Sector Policy, which will provide a strategic framework for sector modernization, regulatory coherence, and inclusive growth. We also have the Consumer Protection Policy, which will consolidate our national approach to safeguarding consumer rights, enhancing market transparency, and ensuring swift redress mechanisms,” said Wilson Gowora, an economist with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Gowora added that these policies are being developed in close consultation with relevant stakeholders and will serve as foundational tools to align Zimbabwe’s business market with international best practices.

The Ministry is actively operationalizing these commitments, with officers currently deployed across the country, working closely with the Consumer Protection Commission.

Counterfeit products have devastated local manufacturers, affecting profitability and competitiveness. The impact extends beyond financial losses.

“Ethical retail is not just about avoiding penalties. It is about building a brand that consumers trust and a market that investors respect. As a government, we remain committed to supporting this sector through clear policy, robust enforcement, and collaborative engagement,” Gowora said.

