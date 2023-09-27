47
10
14
25
23
38
21
43
22
24
7
20
40
5
16
50
11
31
1
26
8
18
29
15
9
32
30
49
44
37
34
45
35
3
39
46
48
33
4
13
2

HATTERS RATED: Exeter City 1 Luton Town 0

138 Less than a minute



Town are sent tumbling out of the cup


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man United in Pavard battle; Chelsea eye Johnson; Spurs turn to Ferguson

Jennifer Hermoso warns England to show Spain respect in Women’s World Cup final showdown

Jennifer Hermoso warns England to show Spain respect in Women’s World Cup final showdown

Liverpool FC vs Bayern Munich: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Liverpool FC vs Bayern Munich: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo