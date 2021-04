Holy Ten on Touch Base Podcast with PD The Ghost. A brand new podcast session hosted by PD The Ghost gets you closer to your favourite artist. This week, we dive into the life of Mukudzei Chitsama Popularly know as Holy Ten aka The Leader Of The Youth. Subscribe and Like for more episodes to drop every Wednesday!

