Nadia Nakai Reveals The Two Music Videos From 'Nadia Naked' That She Still Wants To Release And Shares The Vision For Her Next Album

Nadia Nakai Reveals The Two Music Videos From ‘Nadia Naked’ That She Still Wants To Release And Shares The Vision For Her Next Album. Nadia Nakai has grown into a multi talented artist over the years and has always delivered quality music. The rapper has also taken a different path from music and grown herself in the television industry.

The Imma Boss rapper recently joined Kgomotso Meso for an interview on her show Elite Nites on Kaya FM. The two spoke about Nadia’s journey into the Hip Hop industry and all her other projects besides music. Talking specifically about music, Kgomotso asked Nadia what her plans are for her music.

Nadia explained that she plans to drop two music videos before she focuses on her new music because she feels she has outgrown her old music slightly.

She said, “There’s two music videos from the album I wanna shoot videos for, Chankura hopefully and Creatures, and then from there I’m gonna focus on the new music because it’s becoming a thing of the music feels a bit dated for me. I’m no longer in that space anymore.“

Kgomotso asked Nadia what her vision is for her upcoming music looking at the collaborations she’s already had. She explained that because she has been travelling the African continent, not having a lot of gigs has given her more time to travel the continent.

She has hopes to collaborate with Award winning Tanzanian artist Diamond Platinumz in the future.

Nadia does have an upcoming music video with American rapper Vic Mensa for their collaboration for Practice off the deluxe version of her album. She has not announced when the music video will drop but said in another interview that it’ll drop sooner than fans expect.

Watch Nadia Nakai’s Interview Kgomotso Meso here:

