How to watch Benin vs Nigeria FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today
Nigeria are still looking for their first World Cup 2026 qualifying win as they travel to face Benin this evening.
The Super Eagles have drawn all three of their Group C matches so far, leaving them fifth out of six teams, but it is incredibly tight in the battle to qualify for the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada.
Only the team finishing top of the group will secure qualification for the World Cup, with the side in second potentially earning a play-off place.
Nigeria have drawn to South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe to start their qualification campaign, but are only two points off top spot with seven matches to go.
Benin currently sit third in the group, having beaten Rwanda last time out, as they bid to qualify for their first ever World Cup. Nigeria were not at Qatar in 2022 but featured in the three tournaments before that.
Where to watch Benin vs Nigeria
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on FIFA+, which is free with a subscription.
Live stream: The FIFA+ app and website will offer a live stream service.
