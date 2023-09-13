How to watch Davis Cup 2023 FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream with Great Britain in action

Andy Murray is back in the squad as the hosts take on Australia, France and Switzerland in a round-robin series of group matches at the AO Arena.

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Neal Skupski and Jack Draper make up the rest of the squad, with the Brits needing to finish in the top two of their four-team group to make it to the final stages of the competition in Malaga, Spain.

All games will be played between 12-17 September before the next stage takes place between 21-26 November.

READ MORE

How to watch GB Davis Cup 2023

TV channel and live stream: All of Team GB’s games will be shown across the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription).

The tournament as a whole will be shown on the Tennis Channel International’s Pay TV, which costs £2.49 after a seven-day free trial.