How to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea FC: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup quarter-final

Chelsea, the last remaining Premier League team in the competition, booked their place in the last-eight by beating Benfica at the round of 16 stage.
A game that was delayed by one-hour and 53-minute due to lightning in the North Carolina region, finally finished four hours and 38 minutes after kick off with the Blues running away with the result in extra-time.
Meanwhile, Palmeiras – one of two Brazilian teams still standing – also needed extra-time in the first knockout fixture as they edged out rivals Botafogo by a goal-to-nil.
Both teams have been hit by suspensions going into the game as Palmeiras will be without Gustavo Gomez after he was sent-off for two bookable offences last time out.
Moises Caicedo will be a big absentee for Chelsea after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Benfica.
Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian coming up against the team he will join straight after the Club World Cup is an extra layer of intrigue for this fixture where the winners will face Fluminense or Al-Hilal in next week’s semi-final.
How to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live stream: Viewers can watch the action live online via the DAZN website, which is free with a registration. Coverage starts at 1am BST ahead of a 2am kick-off on Saturday July 5, 2025.
