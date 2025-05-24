How to watch Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman? TV channel and live stream for fight today
Fighting on home soil, Taylor is aiming to get his boxing career back on track after enduring a frustrating few years in between the ropes.
Beaten by Jack Catterall last May, that was the Scot’s second ever defeat after a loss to Teofimo Lopez in New York in June 2023. This means his professional boxing record now stands at 19-2.
Taylor’s last win was saw him retain his undisputed light-welterweight status against Catterall in their first meeting back in February 2022. However, the victory was marred by controversy as most believed Catterall had done enough to get the decision.
Having now turned his attention to the welterweight division, Taylor faces the holder of the WBO European welterweight strap in Essuman, who has been beaten just once in 22 professional fights.
After winning the WBO European Welterweight title against Owen Cooper last July, Essuman successfully retained his title against Ben Vaughan back in November to set up a fascinating showdown against Taylor.
How to watch Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman
TV channel and stream: In the UK, Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman is being broadcast live tonight via DAZN.
A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.
