Everton vs Fulham FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Despite such a strong showing last time out and ending their tendency to yo-yo between the top flight and the Championship, it has been a difficult close-season for Marco Silva.

Star man Aleksandr Mitrovic is keen to leave, while Willian is tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia too despite only recently signing a new contract.

Everton, meanwhile, are set for their first full season under Sean Dyche having stayed up on the final day last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Fulham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 12 August, 2023.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Everton vs Fulham team news

Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil and Seamus Coleman are all out for the home side, while there is a slight fitness concern in regards to summer signing Arnaut Danjuma.

There is better news surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, with the striker expected to play.

For Fulham, key midfielder Joao Palhinha will be missing after suffering a shoulder injury during pre-season.

Mitrovic is not expected to feature after pushing for an exit, meaning Raul Jimenez is in line to make his debut.

Big blow: Joao Palhinha injured his shoulder in pre-season / Getty Images

Neither team exactly fill you with confidence but the fact Everton are at home and Fulham will be without two key players would suggest the Toffees could edge it.

Everton to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 31

Draws: 14

Fulham win: 22

Everton vs Fulham latest odds

Everton to win: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Fulham to win: 23/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.