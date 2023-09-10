How to watch Wales vs Fiji for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

After Australia bounced back from their poor build-up to beat Georgia yesterday, Pool C promises to be difficult to predict with both of these teams hoping to reach the knockouts.

Warren Gatland will hope to add to Wales’ two runs to the semi-finals at the last three World Cups, with few fancying them to go all the way.

Fiji, fresh from a first-ever win over England, are full of confidence.

In fact, the world’s No7-ranked team are technically the favourites the qualify out of the group – having only beaten Wales once before, to knock them out of 2007 tournament.

Where to watch Wales vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel ITV1 and in the Welsh language on S4C. Kick-off comes at 8pm BST.

Live stream: ITVX and S4C will offer a live stream service online.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.