Ian Maatsen enters Chelsea contract talks after Mauricio Pochettino decision on first-team role

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of the pre-season tour of the United States and talks over a new deal began as the squad returned to London.

Maatsen told Standard Sport in the US that he wants to stay but is also understood to want assurances over his development plan at Chelsea before putting pen to paper.

The Netherlands Under-21s international has just one year left on his current deal and a host of clubs are looking to turn his head in the transfer market.

West Ham are considered frontrunners amid a host of Premier League interest with Burnley joining Champions League clubs Ajax and Lens in the race for his signature.

Read More

A potential loan move for Maatsen hasn’t been ruled out.

Chelsea were willing to let Maatsen go for just £20million plus add-ons earlier this summer, turning down a £15m bid from Burnley in June.

Maatsen was exceptional in pre-season notching two goals and one assist while being forced to play out of position due to Chelsea having Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at left-back.

If he stays, he is set to play as a winger or No10 in Pochettino’s new 4-2-3-1 system at Stamford Bridge next season.

Lewis Hall is in talks to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan amid Maatsen’s potential first-team chance.