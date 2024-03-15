ICT is a potent driver of economic growth: Minister

STAFF WRITER

The Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, has advised Zimbabwe businesses and individuals to embrace technology in order to increase productivity and spur economic growth.

Speaking at the Business Times’ inaugural telecommunications conference held in the capital Harare on Thursday, she stated that ICTs are fundamental backbone of any nation’s ability to experience sustainable economic growth.

“Embrace ICTs,” she said adding that “Technology is driving progress across the world. It’s a powerful economic stimulus. ICTs are the underlying nerve system for sustainable economic development in any country. The ICT sector has proven to be a strong driver of GDP growth in nations across the world.”

Dr Mavetera said government was aware of the significance of ICTs for socio-economic development and transformation.

According to her, the government is placing a high priority on enabling the development of an e-enabled economy in which all industries use ICT to boost productivity in accordance with international trends.

“The thrust of NDS 1 is to facilitate achievement of an e-enabled economy where all sectors embrace ICT to improve efficiency in line with the global trends,” Dr Mavetera said.

She added: “The Ministry of ICTPCS is critical to the attainment of a digital economy through the provision of ICT solutions and services across all sectors of the economy.

The ministry’s policy thrust hinges on improving access to ICTs, increase ICTs usage, improving ICT governance and ensuring ICT industry growth.”

