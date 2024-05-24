Intence Taps Classic ‘Orgasm’ Riddim For New Song ‘Like U’

Dancehall artist Intence is back with a music video for Like U, the third single from his upcoming debut album, VOYAGE.

Produced by Nuh Brakes Records and released via VP Records, the song features an updated version of Richard ‘Shams’ Browne’s Orgasm riddim (2000), which produced hits like Mr. Lexx’s Full Hundred, Mr. Vegas’ Girls Time and Beenie Man and Blind Dawg’s Circumstances.

“Intence’s new song finds the Kingston, Jamaica native head over heels for a woman, dropping lines that shift between irreverence and charm,” a release said.

The technicolor music video, released on May 20, was directed by Shane Creative.

VOYAGE, which drops later this year, will be Intence’s debut studio album, following the 2021 Public Enemy No. 1 Mixtape and the Wounded EP.

The album’s first two singles are Lesson and Year Of Gear.

Intence, whose real name is Tashawn Gabbidon, got his break with the 2019 track Go Hard. He’s since cemented his reputation as one of Jamaica’s most exciting young talents with songs such as Yahoo Boyz, Heaven Passport with Skeng, Through the Gate, Yeng, and Clutcha.