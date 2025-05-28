Kendrick Lamar Stars in Extended Gatorade “Lose More. Win More.” Campaign Cut

Gatorade has released a powerful extended cut of Kendrick Lamar’s cameo in its “Lose More. Win More.” campaign, first launched in April. The new content dives deeper into the shared ethos between Kendrick and Gatorade, highlighting that greatness stems from sacrifice, discipline, and relentless dedication.

Known for training with the intensity of an athlete, requiring no equipment, Kendrick embodies the campaign’s message, demonstrating his willingness to give his all to master his craft.