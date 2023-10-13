49
7
1
3
4
31
2
11
24
39
35
33
23
16
43
40
5
25
30
8
13
37
45
47
22
50
46
18
34
32
29
9
14
48
21
15
44
38
10
26
20

Ireland vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

144 4 minutes read


Andy Farrell’s side have been sensational so far in the tournament, passing what looked to be a tricky tests with flying colours as they picked up wins over South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B in superb fashion.


Source link

144 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Moeen Ali is a reborn Test hero under Bazball as Ben Stokes’ faith pays off

Moeen Ali is a reborn Test hero under Bazball as Ben Stokes’ faith pays off

England suffer first-ever loss to Fiji to leave Rugby World Cup hopes in disarray

England suffer first-ever loss to Fiji to leave Rugby World Cup hopes in disarray

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

England Women vs Portugal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England Women vs Portugal LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo