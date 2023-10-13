Ireland vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Andy Farrell’s side have been sensational so far in the tournament, passing what looked to be a tricky tests with flying colours as they picked up wins over South Africa and Scotland to top Pool B in superb fashion.

This is the fourth World Cup in a row that Ireland have made it to the quarter-final stage, and the eighth time in their history, but they have not once progressed to the last-four.

If they are to break new ground, the lopsided nature of the draw means they must produce another statement win, with the All Blacks looking to ensure they do not fail to make the semi-finals for just the second time ever.

New Zealand fell to defeat in the tournament opener against France, but the response has been emphatic as expected. Huge wins have been racked up against Namibia, Italy and Uruguay, though this is now a major step-up as they face the number-one ranked side in the world.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ireland takes place on Saturday October 14, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de Frace in Paris will host the Irish again, having also been the venue for their victories over South Africa and Scotland.

New Zealand have scored 36 tries across their last three Rugby World Cup matches / Getty Images

Where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand

TV channel: Ireland vs New Zealand is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Ireland vs New Zealand team news

Ireland wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe were forced off in the win over Scotland, but both have recovered in time and will start once more against the All Blacks.

Lowe took a blow to his eye that impacted his vision, while Hansen picked up a calf injury having returned to the pitch after a HIA, but Farrell has confidence that both are fit as he names an unchanged starting XV from the team that beat Scotland.

James Ryan, who saw a specialist about his hand injury, has failed to prove his fitness and misses out on the squad, with Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls also not involved. Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien both come into the squad and are named on the bench.

Mack Hansen is fit to start for Ireland in Paris after a calf issue / PA

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster had some selection dilemmas to consider after his side’s big win over Uruguay.

Leicester Fainga’anuku keeps his place out on the left wing after a hat-trick in that game, with usual starter Mark Telea surprisingly ruled out due to disciplinary reasons.

Foster brings back his other key names, with Ethan de Groot back from suspension and fellow prop Tyrel Lomax having recovered from a knee issue.

There is no Cam Roigard on the bench for the All Blacks, with Fin Christie backing up starting scrum-half Aaron Smith instead.

The likes of Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Luke Jacobsen don’t even make the squad, with Damian McKenzie, Sam Whitelock and Anton Lienert-Brown all on the bench.

Ireland vs New Zealand lineups

Ireland XV: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Henderson; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Bealham, McCarthy, Conan, Murray, Crowley, O’Brien

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Cane (c), Savea

Replacements: Coles, Williams, Newell, Whitelock, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown

Ireland vs New Zealand referee

English referee Wayne Barnes has been handed this fixture with assistance from countrymen Christophe Ridley and Matthew Carley running the lines, and Tom Foley on TMO.

Ireland vs New Zealand prediction

After two low-key matches to begin the tournament, the pressure on Ireland swiftly cranked up.

They have very much risen to the occasion, coming through a bruising encounter with defending champions South Africa before blowing Scotland away in the first-half in Paris to further strengthen the argument that they are ready to deliver on the biggest stage.

Their defence has been incredible, though that will come under huge scrutiny against the All Blacks, who have scored 36 tries across their last three wins.

The obvious caveat is that the free-flowing rugby from New Zealand has come against sides who are a mile off the levels Ireland have been producing so far at the World Cup, and this will inevitably be a far more physical, attritional encounter at times.

Ireland will again have massive support at the Stade de France, and those in green on the pitch can give those in the stands something to cheer once more as they take another major step towards the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ireland to win, by ten points

Ireland can deliver again in front of raucous support in Paris / AFP via Getty Images

Head to head (h2h) history and results

After failing to win any of the first 28 matches between the two nations, Ireland have now come out on top in five of the last eight encounters.

That includes a 32-22 win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year to seal a series victory, one that will give Andy Farrell’s side huge confidence.

Ireland wins: 5

New Zealand wins: 30

Draws: 1

Ireland vs New Zealand latest odds

Ireland to win: 4/6

New Zealand to win: 11/8

Draw: 18/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.