‘It All Comes Down To Love’ This December As Six-Time Grammy Winner Bebe Winans Tours South Africa

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Benjamin “BeBe” Winans will be touring South Africa for his ‘It All Comes Down To Love‘ Tour this December. He is scheduled to perform at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 9 December, Grand Arena in Cape Town on 15 December and SunBet Arena Time Square on 16 December 2023.

Bebe Winans has won six Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, six Stellar Awards, four NAACP Awards (three with CeCe and one with 3WB with brothers Marvin and Carvin), three Soul Train Music Awards (two of them with sister CeCe) and in 2020 won the NAACP Theatre Award for ‘Best Playwright’ for his musical ‘Born for This‘.

I am so excited to be heading to South Africa for my ‘It All Comes Down To Love.’ tour ~ Bebe Winans

“South Africa has shown me so much love over the years and I guess that is why it’s not easy for me to say no when requested to come and do a concert. I always enjoy interacting with my fans from Mzansi on and offstage. This country has become like my second home where I have spent a lot of time even when I wasn’t performing. I am really looking forward to this visit,” the multi award-winning gospel and R&B singer adds.

With over 20 million copies of his music sold worldwide, as a solo artist, Winans has released eight albums with guest appearances from friends as diverse as Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, David Foster and Anita Baker and is known for his jaw-dropping performances on some of the most important and star-studded musical specials of the past decades. South Africa can look forward to Winans performing some of his best-known hits that have cemented his status as a legendary artist worldwide, such as ‘It All Comes Down to Love‘, ‘Coming Back Home‘, ‘Up Where We Belong‘

“We are so excited to bring this multi award winning, legendary soul/R&B star to South Africa. He previously said that his last tour would be his final tour, so when we approached him to come we were not sure he would accept. We were so excited and honoured when he agreed to visit. His fans can look forward to a phenomenal show as this is most likely to be his last in South Africa.” said Thabiso Mogashwa, tour organiser.

Tour Dates & Venues

Moses Mabhida Stadium – Saturday, 09 December 2023 @ 18:00

GrandWest Arena – Friday, 15 December 2023 @ 18:00

Sunbet Arena – Saturday, 16 December 2023 @ 18:00

Tickets are now available from Ticketpro DURBAN, PRETORIA & CAPE TOWN or purchase at Spar & PayZone