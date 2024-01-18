Ariana Grande Announces Seventh Album, “eternal sunshine’

Ariana Grande has set the stage for an eagerly anticipated musical journey by announcing her seventh full-length album, eternal sunshine, scheduled for release on March 8 under Republic Records.

The excitement kicked off last Friday with the release of the album’s lead single, “yes, and?” – a creation of Grande, along with renowned producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Accompanying the release was a visually stunning official video directed by Christian Breslauer.

The impact was immediate, as “yes, and?” soared to the top of various charts, securing the coveted #1 spot on the Spotify Global Chart and Apple Music Top 100 Global. The official music video also claimed the #1 position on YouTube Trending for Music, underscoring Grande’s global influence and solidifying the anticipation for “eternal sunshine.”





