J-Smash And Emtee Link Up For A Hot New Single. J-Smash has always delivered quality music and collaborated with the hottest artists to do so. The last fans heard from him was when he dropped his EP in 2020 but now he’s back is delivering heat like no other.

The Never Fall hit maker took to twitter to promote his first single of 2021 Stick Up. J Smash collaborated with Emtee on this fiery single. The DJ tweeted, “J-Smash & Emtee – Stick Up is OUT NOW ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS!! LETS RUN UP THE LINK!“.

The single was produced by star producer Mash Beats who also dropped an edit of the track titling it Mashbeatz Flip.

In J-Smash’s 2020 EP drop Monumental he rounded up some of SA Hip Hop’s hottest talent to create a fire combination of tracks. His collaboration list included the likes of Zooci Coke Dope, KLY, Ka$h CPT, Pretoria native 25K, and new wave rapper LucasRaps.

J-Smash couldn’t have chosen a better artist to collaborate with in Emtee seeing as Emtee is looking to break boundaries in 2021. Emtee has already dropped two singles iThemba and Laqasha featuring Emtee Records signees Flash Ikumkani and Lolli Native.

He is set to release his most anticipated album yet Logan on the 10th of April 2021. The last time the rapper dropped a full length project was when he dropped DIY 2 in 2018. Emtee has already let slip of a few details for the album, mainly that the album will have some R&B songs and two love songs for fans to enjoy.

Logan will feature 16 tracks with features from J Smash, Moozlie and Gwamba. He has also planned two music videos to be released in 2021.

Listen to J-Smah and Emtee’s new collaboration Stick Up here: http://hyperurl.co/dcvwqe