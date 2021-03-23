Jay Money (G-Classic) – “Enemies” « tooXclusive

Rising artiste Jay Money (Jamil Yusuf) may not be a name that you know at first glance, but trust us, you’ve seen his face before. The singer-songwriter is branching out on his own with the new single “Enemies”.

“The story behind this song is simple,” he said to Alhajisneh (Sheriff Salaudeen). “It’s really hard to live without having enemies, people always beef for nothing.”

In addition to releasing new music, the singer Jay Money and his brother Gee Money (Ganiu Yusuf) have also launched their own label, G-Classic Music and are gearing up to release more music in 2021.

Until then though, check out the video for “Enemies” below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/G-Classic-Enemies.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Watch and Enjoy the music video below