Fulham battling to keep Joao Palhinha as Bayern Munich prepare late transfer swoop

F ulham face a fight to keep Joao Palhinha, as Bayern Munich prepare to make a late swoop for their key midfielder before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has made Portugese international Palhinha his No1 target in the final hours of the summer window.

Fulham remain adamant that Palhinha is not for sale and manager Marco Silva is determined to keep him after already losing key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal this month.

The Cottagers demanded an overall ­package worth £80million for ­Palhinha when West Ham made a move to sign him earlier this summer.

But Bayern could test Fulham’s resolve over a player they signed for about £20m last summer.

Palhinha has four years left on his contract, so Fulham are in a strong position. The issue for the club could be whether the Portugal international tries to force through a move to the German giants.

In demand: Bayern Munich are striving to sign Fulham’s midfield talisman Joao Palhinha / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Wolves have asked Fulham to name a price for midfielder Harrison Reed. The 28-year-old is interested in a move which would guarantee him more game time, with Fulham also trying to tie up a deal for Everton’s Alex Iwobi.