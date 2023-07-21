Just Stop Oil protests interrupt The Open while drone seized by police at Royal Liverpool

T he Open at Royal Liverpool has become the latest high-profile sporting event to be interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters.

An orange flare was set off next to the 17th green during day two of the prestigious golf major at Royal Liverpool on Friday afternoon.

The protesters were handcuffed and led away from the course by police and greenkeeping staff were sent out to remove the powdered orange paint with leaf-blowers.

In one clip that surfaced on social media, American golfer Billy Horschel could be seen escorting a protester off the course and handing them over to the police, drawing cheers from the nearby crowd.

In an unrelated incident earlier on Friday, police seized a drone that had flown into restricted airspace above the Hoylake course.

A Merseyside Police statement read: “We were made aware of a drone being flown in the restricted airspace and officers were able to locate the operator and subsequently seize the drone and remind them of the restrictions.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins said: “If you commit an offence and fly a drone within the restricted area without permission, your equipment may be seized and you may render yourself liable to prosecution.”

