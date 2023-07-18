14
49
50
35
15
47
7
2
31
25
30
22
48
33
16
13
29
37
1
38
32
43
11
4
34
5
9
39
46
18
23
40
45
26
21
44
10
20
3
24
8

Karlsruher vs Liverpool: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

142 2 minutes read


L

iverpool begin their latest pre-season campaign with a friendly against Karlsruher SC on Wednesday.

The Reds are stepping up preparations for next term with their annual training camp in Germany, with Jurgen Klopp putting his players through their paces at their base in Baden-Wurttemberg.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

IPL final 2023: Chennai Super Kings equal title record in last-ball thriller

IPL final 2023: Chennai Super Kings equal title record in last-ball thriller

Chelsea FC owners send fan message after dire first season: ‘We will do better’

Chelsea FC owners send fan message after dire first season: ‘We will do better’

Watson, Wilson Demand New Teams

How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel, live stream and start time for first Test

How to watch 2023 Ashes: TV channel, live stream and start time for first Test

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo