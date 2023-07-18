Karlsruher vs Liverpool: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

L iverpool begin their latest pre-season campaign with a friendly against Karlsruher SC on Wednesday.

The Reds are stepping up preparations for next term with their annual training camp in Germany, with Jurgen Klopp putting his players through their paces at their base in Baden-Wurttemberg.

Liverpool are also due to meet Greuther Furth in a behind-closed-doors match next week before travelling to Singapore for games against Leicester and Bayern Munich, rounding off the summer against Bundesliga newcomers SV Darmstadt at Deepdale in Preston next month.

But first attentions are fully fixed on Karlsruher, Christian Eichner’s side who finished seventh in the 2. Bundesliga last season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Karlsruher vs Liverpool takes place on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The pre-season friendly is scheduled for a 5:30pm BST kick-off time, which is 6:30pm local time.

Where to watch Karlsruher vs Liverpool

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Karlsruher vs Liverpool is available to watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Live blog: You can also follow the game live via Standard Sport’s match blog.

Karlsruher vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool travelled to Germany without Fabinho, who looks set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in a £40million transfer.

However, captain Jordan Henderson did make the journey despite also being heavily linked with a switch to the Gulf state with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will hope to make their respective debuts against Karlsruher, though Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott remain on holiday after their European Under-21 Championship success with England. It remains to be seen if Thiago Alcantara will be fit enough to feature as he works his way back to full fitness after injury.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara missed the end of Liverpool’s 2022/23 season through injury / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ben Doak, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Marcelo Pitaluga, Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Vitezslav Jaros, Fabian Mrozek, Lewis Koumas and Jarell Quansah are the youngsters looking to play a part, having all been included in Klopp’s travelling squad.

Karlsruher vs Liverpool prediction

Predicting anything from pre-season friendlies, much less ones taking place so early in the summer, is a fool’s errand, but you have to think that Liverpool should win this game quite comfortably.

The likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will be eager to make a fast impression and Klopp demands 100 per cent from his players at all times, competitive game or not.

It’s a strong squad Liverpool have taken to Germany and they should kick things off with a handsome victory here.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wednesday’s game will be the first-ever meeting between these two clubs.