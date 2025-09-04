Kimberly Field on Nurturing the next generation – Kimberly Field’s journey through music and sound is not one of overnight success or easy accolades. It is a story of tenacity, talent, and a refusal to be boxed into one role, whether as a performer, educator, music director, or technical expert. As one of Academy of Sound Engineering’s (ASE’s) standout lecturers, she brings not only industry credibility to her students but the kind of creative depth that comes from a lifetime immersed in music.

More about Kimberly Field

Born into a musical family, Kimberly recalls being captivated by melodies before she could read. “I would listen to songs over and over and then replay them in my head,” she says. Her early musical influences ranged from the iconic Quincy Jones’ The Dude album to the slick sonic stylings of the jazz fusion group Fourplay. Classical guitar lessons followed, and by the age of 16, Kimberly had already opened for Bianca le Grange, not just performing but also serving as music director.

That opportunity was a catalyst. From there, the floodgates opened. “It was one of those moments that changed everything. I started getting booked more often, and doors started opening, especially once I began studying at ASE,” she explains.

Her time at Academy of Sound Engineering was formative, both professionally and personally. Initially hesitant about whether a music career was a sustainable choice, Kimberly stumbled across ASE while looking for a way to bridge her passion with a practical path. What she found was a creative home and an ecosystem that not only upskilled her but gave her the confidence to evolve.

Kimberly Field Now

Today, she lectures the Production course at ASE. She continues to balance her role as a music director for artists like Thabsie, whose career she helped shape.

“I still manage Thabsie’s tech on gigs and serve as her music director,” says Kimberly. “It is that duality between the creative and the technical that drives me.”

Her list of collaborators and milestones continues to grow. Earlier this year, she worked on a major project for the American rapper Rhapsody. She recorded a choir during her visit to South Africa. Kimberly also worked on the album of local artist Mikhalé Jones and has moved through professional spaces alongside major names like AKA.

Yet even with a résumé like hers, Kimberly has faced the familiar gendered barriers of the entertainment industry.

“There are always challenges for women. I have been underestimated in studio spaces and classrooms, even as a lecturer. But I also had a strong father figure who believed in me. That helped me to believe in myself.”

As an educator, she brings that same mindset to the classroom. “My role is not to impose myself on artists but to support them. It is about ethics, how you treat people, how you collaborate, and how you protect the art.”

What lies ahead for Kimberly Field?

She is finally preparing to release her own original music, songs she has been writing and refining for years.

“That is a personal milestone I am excited about. I have always poured myself into other people’s projects. Now it is time to honour my creative voice.”

Whether directing on stage, solving technical challenges behind the scenes, or mentoring the next wave of talent, Kimberly Field’s greatest gift might be her ability to move seamlessly between roles and help others do the same.

“Believe in yourself and in what you bring to the table. Because when you know your worth, nobody can take that away from you.”

