SA Unites To Support One Team

On the eve of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, renowned SA acts Sunset Sweatshop and Refentse have joined forces to create a powerful anthem entitled ‘Be One.’

‘Be One’s’ timing couldn’t be more on point! Millions of South Africans will meet around their TVs, radios, devices and braais over the weeks to come. All ready to back their favourite team. The song’s vibrant message is a call for all South Africans to appreciate the splendour of their nation’s myriad. All cultures uniting under the one banner.

“The feedback on the single has been overwhelmingly positive,” lead singer Ian Heyns shares. “Fans are resonating deeply with the song’s message of unity and that’s what matters.”

The message is clear! Sunset Sweatshop and Refentse hope ‘Be One’ will continue to foster togetherness among all South Africans. Already, this collaboration has been met with resounding love and success. There is reason to believe Sunset Sweatshop and Refentse will collaborate again in the future.

“Working with Refentse has exceeded all of our expectations and we look forward to making some more great bangers with him,” Ian shares. “Upwards and onwards!”

