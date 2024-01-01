34
47
10
1
15
22
2
21
38
39
31
4
43
45
44
33
8
23
37
35
7
14
48
13
40
18
32
11
30
16
46
9
24
25
3
5
50
49
20
26
29

WATCH: 6ix9ine Shares His Undying Love for Girlfriend Who Recently Assaulted Him: ‘I Would Give My Life for This Woman’

149 1 minute read

6ix9ine is putting the assault from his girlfriend to the side, revealing in a new video that he loves her “with my whole life.”

“I swear that I would give my life for this woman,” 6ix9ine. “It doesn’t matter what she says, but I love her with my whole life. She’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, was arrested after she assaulted and threatened the controversial rapper in videos. TMZ notes the incident happened on Dec. 14 and authorities responded after the woman hitting the rapper and his Bently with a 2×4.

6ix9ine accused the woman of kicking her side view mirror on the Bentley and also breaking the windshield. The woman also pulled out his hair before he was taken away in handcuffs. The woman was arrested for aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief.






Source link

149 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Sophia Bush’s Exes Before Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush’s Exes Before Ashlyn Harris

The Source |John Boyega Reveals He Spoke With Jaime Foxx Directly

The Source |John Boyega Reveals He Spoke With Jaime Foxx Directly

Tyler Perry Delivers a Tribute to Clarence Avant on Instagram

Tyler Perry Delivers a Tribute to Clarence Avant on Instagram

Teacher unions demand plan for opening of schools – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo