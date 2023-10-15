KSI vs Tommy Fury LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates, undercard results as Paul beats Danis

KSI and Tommy Fury clash on a huge night of boxing in Manchester tonight. ‘The Nightmare’ is looking to go one better than old rival Jake Paul in inflicting the first defeat on ‘TNT’ in his professional career. After a dramatic build-up also containing yet more dramatic from John Fury, they will finally do their talking in the ring.

Logan Paul made light work of Dillon Danis with an easy decision, though ultimaltey a win via DQ, but could not find the stoppage. The former MMA fighter barely threw a punch and then attempted a hold, prompting security to flood the ring.

Slim pulled a late stoppage out of the bag after fellow fan favourite Salt Papi dominated before dropping his gloves and mocking his opponent on a night in which also saw Deen the Great beat a durable Walid Sharks in a thriller. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog!