KSI vs Tommy Fury LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates, undercard results as Paul beats Danis

KSI and Tommy Fury clash on a huge night of boxing in Manchester tonight. ‘The Nightmare’ is looking to go one better than old rival Jake Paul in inflicting the first defeat on ‘TNT’ in his professional career. After a dramatic build-up also containing yet more dramatic from John Fury, they will finally do their talking in the ring.
Logan Paul made light work of Dillon Danis with an easy decision, though ultimaltey a win via DQ, but could not find the stoppage. The former MMA fighter barely threw a punch and then attempted a hold, prompting security to flood the ring.
Slim pulled a late stoppage out of the bag after fellow fan favourite Salt Papi dominated before dropping his gloves and mocking his opponent on a night in which also saw Deen the Great beat a durable Walid Sharks in a thriller. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog!
KSI vs Fury: Conor McGregor reacts to Paul vs Danis
Quite the take…
KSI vs Fury: How the Paul vs Danis drama unfolded
It was never going to be a handshake, was it?
KSI vs Fury: Logan Paul wins via DQ
Not a fair result, with the DQ tarnishing it somewhat. Danis disqualified.
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
The fight descends into farce. Danis attempts a hold as security flood the ring.
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 6: Danis attempts to take Paul down for an MMA hold, as Paul’s security enters the ring.
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 5: So little from Danis again as Paul shows little signs of gassing. Barring a late knockout, he’s got this sewn up.
Perhaps not the fight people were expecting…
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 4: A bit more enterprise from Danis, but its not not enough.
Boos from the crowd…
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 3: More dramatics from Danis, who throws a backhand punch and jokes about an MMA hold. All well and good but he’s offered absolutely nothing else.
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 2: A LOT of trash talk from Danis, who is doing nothing to engage. The crowd are unahppy with his performance.
Paul unloads in the dying embers but Danis does enough to hang on in there.
KSI vs Fury: Paul vs Danis
Round 1: Paul on the attack early, Danis with a high guard. Composed from Paul, given the build-up.
Danis edges in a jab to snap Paul’s head back but isn’t throwing a huge amount.
