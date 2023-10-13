KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in live stream: How to watch final boxing face-off for FREE today

K SI and Tommy Fury go face-to-face for one final time before their fight as the pair weigh-in this evening.

The talking is very nearly over, as the latest Misfits Boxing event sees KSI look to do what his long-time rival Jake Paul couldn’t – beat Fury.

At Thursday’s press conference, KSI and Fury traded insults, while John Fury was involved as ever as he punched and headbutted the cage during the face-off. The bout is taking place at a catchweight of 183lbs.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will also be weighing in, with the focus finally set to shift to matters in the ring.

The build-up to the chief support has been dominated by attacks on social media and lawsuit threats, while Paul was cut on Thursday after Danis threw a microphone at him. He has though insisted the fight remains on.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury weigh-in

TV channel: The press conference will be broadcast on DAZN, which is a subscription channel available across various TV platforms including Sky.

Live stream: Fans can view the press conference for free via YouTube, with both the Misfits Boxing channel and KSI’s channel hosting the stream. Coverage starts at 5pm.