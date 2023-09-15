KZN Thrash Titans Truth Decayed Release Music Video for Latest Single ‘Vicious Circles’

South African Thrashers Truth Decayed unleash ‘Vicious Circles‘ (the 3rd Single from their new EP ‘Faded,Visions II’). This captures the sound of Truth Decayed’s most solid and cohesive lineup to date. It has become somewhat of an anthem at live shows, and features Lilitu Caprinae from South African Blackened Death Titans Theatre Runs Red.

Ryno Theron (Truth Decayed Vocalist & Guitarist) shares that “We are very excited to finally share this Music Video for ‘Vicious Circles’ with everyone. We super proud of it and this was really such an amazing experience to work with Lilitu Caprinae from Theatre Runs Red, both on the song, as well as the Music Video. She is so talented, experienced, and professional, and added huge value to this song.

And of course, to have our drummer Daniel Philogene who put together such a strong Music Video, with an amazing vision of the concept just really tied this collaboration together so well! ‘Vicious Circles’ is all about going round and around; the same excuses, same situations – always everyone else’s fault! We have all experienced people and situations like these!”

Lilitu Caprinae (Theatre Runs Red Featured Vocalist) adds that “I always jump at the opportunity to collaborate with amazing musicians within our scene, so when Ryno Theron presented the idea to me, I was in! What an awesome experience! The song hits me straight in the soul! So beautifully written, and full of meaning. So grateful to have had the opportunity to work with these incredible musicians!”

Listen to/Stream ‘Vicious Circles‘ HERE

Follow Truth Decayed Online

Website

Facebook

Instagram

You Tube

Bandcamp

Source: Devographic Music Agency

If you enjoyed ‘KZN Thrash Titans Truth Decayed Release Music Video’ go here for more Truth Decayed news !