Launch of Spotify Afrobeats Journey of a billion streams – Spotify has made an electrifying impact on the Nigerian music scene, highlighting the contributions and milestones associated with the Afrobeats genre.

Launch of the Afrobeats: Journey of a billion streams

The successful launch of the Afrobeats: Journey of a billion streams site that celebrates the milestone of the genre culminated in events that captivated. Not just the music aficionados but anyone who had the privilege to be part of the Afrobeats journey. To further highlight the genre, Spotify launched an Afrobeats hub for all lovers of Afrobeats, a one stop destination to explore all the Afrobeats playlists.

On Thursday 12 and Friday 13, October, Spotify brought together celebrities, podcasters, influencers, music executives, media personalities and music fans. Two experiential events dubbed #SpotifyPodcastsLagos and #SpotifyAfrobeats. The events held at La Madison Place in Lekki, Lagos, showcased and celebrated the rich culture of Afrobeats. This included the remarkable achievements of the genre through the years.

The Talks…

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Spotify’s commitment to connecting people with the music they love is at the heart of everything we do. We’re thrilled to continue celebrating Afrobeats’ milestones and reinforce our commitment to the growth of the music ecosystem in Nigeria and across Africa.”

The two-day celebrations began with a masterclass session featuring Ncebakazi Manzi. Ncebakazi is Podcast Manager for Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa. The session provided an engaging platform for podcast enthusiasts. Diving deep into the craft of storytelling. Also, exploring innovative techniques and insights, and illustrating Spotify’s commitment to empowering podcast creators.

Following the session, fireside chats were facilitated by Gwenevier Ehimen Lem. Gwenevier is from Association of African Podcasters and Voiceover Artists (APVA). This featured a panel of industry experts. Namely, Tony Doe from Into The Podverse and Tony Doe Media, Ayomide Tayo from Loose Talk, Dami Aros from So Nigerian, and Fay Fay, the founder of Naija Podhub.

Attendees were later treated to captivating and thought-provoking live podcast recordings. This featured highly acclaimed Nigerian content creators. This included Jola Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu from “I Said What I Said,” and Joey Akan from “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

In a conversation with the Spotify Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, Joey Akan delved into a range of topics. Spanning from the success of Afrobeats and playlisting strategies to Spotify’s contributions to the music ecosystem. The “I Said What I Said” live show guests were artists, Nissi and Pheelz, followed by a live Q&A session. The event ended with an exhilarating performance from Pheelz.

The Celebrating

On Day 2, The Celebration commenced with an electric atmosphere and performances that saw a huge turn in the night’s festivities. The dance floor was alive with activity. The room hummed with infectious enthusiasm. DJ Tohbad skillfully set the stage with a flow of chart-topping tracks by Nigerian artists.

The evening transitioned smoothly into the night’s performances featuring some of the most talented emerging and established artists from Nigeria. Bloody Civilian, who has been a Spotify RADAR Africa artist, had guests singing along to her hit songs. Next on stage was FAVE, who has been a Spotify EQUAL artist, and enthralled the crowd with some of her hit songs leaving the guests yearning for more.

Up and coming Nigerian Street Pop singer, Shallipopi set the stage on fire. He delivered crowd-pleasing hits including Sharpiru, Ex-Convict and Elon Musk.

Sarz, also had the audience vibing with a set that featured both chill music and party bops. Ruger, Nigerian sensational Afrodancehall singer, closed off the night, displaying his unique style.

The venue was awash with warm lighting that accentuated Spotify’s brand image. The stage featured mesmerising visual projections showcasing details about the Afrobeats genre. Experiential booths had been designed to recreate the Afrobeats microsite. They offered attendees a chance to fully immerse themselves within the chronology of the Afrobeats genre.

Spotify’s Afrobeats Celebration was not just a music event! It was a celebration of culture, diversity and the power of music to unite people. With 15 billion streams and counting, Spotify continues to shape the future of the music industry. This journey has just begun, and we can’t wait to see where it leads.

Image Credits: Insigna Online