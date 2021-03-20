Levels! Big Zulu’s ‘Inhlupheko’ is now the most shazamed song in the country

Big Zulu is all over the moon as he he currently has the most shazamed song in the country.

The star is one that loves what he does and give to his fans what they are exepecting.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu shared his first single of 2021 Inhlupheko featuring Mduduzi Ncube is the all time most shazamed song.

The song beat out the likes of Cardi B’s Up and Nasty C and Ari Lennox’s Black And White.

Many of his fans are proud of his new achievement.

Fans can certainly expect Big Zulu to be as authentic and relatable as he has been on all his music and grab the fans attention with his humility.

Big Zulu‘s tweet read, “Nkabi Nation Inhlupheko is the most shazamed song in the country number 1 iyatholakala to all digital platform.”

See tweet below: