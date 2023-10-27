Govt crafts new industrial policy

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Government is developing a new industrial policy to steer the sector’s development in an attempt to boost national output and reach the upper middle-class income level by 2030.

The National Industrial Development Policy, which is currently in effect, will expire in December and be replaced by the new policy.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni told delegates at the ongoing Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries conference in the capital Harare that the new policy is in line with Vision 2030 and the nation’s industrialization commitments both within and across the continent.

“The country’s economic recovery will be underpinned by structural transformation towards industrialisation which is critical for sustained economic growth and development,” Nyoni said.

According to her, the government is attempting to create an environment that is conducive to industrialization.

