F1 news: Lewis Hamilton faces fresh punishment as FIA ‘revisit’ Qatar incident

F

ormula One’s governing body is reviewing Lewis Hamilton’s punishment for crossing a live track without permission at last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix amid concern the penalty was not tough enough.

The seven-time F1 world champion collided with Mercedes teammate George Russell at the first corner at Lusail, abandoning his car in the gravel and crossing the track to return to the pit lane.


Source link

