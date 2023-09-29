44
24
22
7
33
4
29
16
31
25
35
48
49
34
11
20
26
39
23
10
1
13
37
50
8
32
46
18
47
30
21
9
2
5
43
38
15
45
40
3
14

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

137 Less than a minute



See who was in the Hatters line-up on Merseyside that day


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal’s Kudus plan; Chelsea near new striker; Man Utd to announce signing today

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

Man City Continue March Towards Title, Toffees Edge Saints At Goodison

Liverpool XI vs Darmstadt: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Liverpool XI vs Darmstadt: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo