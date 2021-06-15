List of Companies facing SI27 Presidential Powers penalty over forex abuse

Under Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was given more teeth to bite those that are abusing the auction system. Government has in the past accused errant of accessing foreign currency at the auction market at a rate of ZWL$85 but pricing at a rate of ZWL$120.

National Foods Limited

Georgia Petroleum

Tettola Investments,

Africa Steel, Westville Investments

Flicknick Enterprises,

Duo Valley Commodity Brokers,

Faircclot Investments

GlenuLas Trading,

Natural Stone Export Company,

Nuvert Trading

Phirebrook Investments

Classic Energy,

Clorex Energy

Explochem

Mutare Mart & Exchange,

Souzrce Fuels

Kimya Investments.

RBZ Governor Mangudya said the entities would be dealt in accordance with SI127.

The new legal instrument gazetted under Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Financial Laws Amendment) regulation, empowers the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to impose hefty penalties on businesses issuing local currency receipts for a foreign currency purchase, pricing of goods and services above the ruling exchange rate, pricing of goods and services only in foreign currency and using the money obtained from the auction system for other purposes than what the supporting invoices on the bid state.