Liverpool FC injury update: Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

L iverpool’s promising start to the season continued on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez scored a late brace as the Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park as Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed a huge result.

After such a difficult campaign last time out, Liverpool look to be approaching their best once again but are not without injury concerns.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries…

Ibrahima Konate

Key defender Ibrahima Konate missed the win over Newcastle with a muscle injury and is not expected back until after the international break.

Potential return date: Saturday 16 September vs Wolves

Curtis Jones

Jones is being primed for a big role this season but has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. However, the England U21 star is expected back in action imminently.

Potential return date: Saturday 2 September vs Aston Villa

Stefan Bajcetic

The midfielder impressed last season and is back in contention for first-team action after a long-term muscle injury.

Potential return date: Saturday 2 September vs Aston Villa

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago has return to training following a hip problem but, given his troublesome record over the years, will surely not be rushed back into action.

Potential return date: Saturday 16 September vs Wolves