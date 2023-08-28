Liverpool FC injury update: Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

iverpool’s promising start to the season continued on Sunday.
Darwin Nunez scored a late brace as the Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park as Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed a huge result.
After such a difficult campaign last time out, Liverpool look to be approaching their best once again but are not without injury concerns.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries…
Ibrahima Konate
Key defender Ibrahima Konate missed the win over Newcastle with a muscle injury and is not expected back until after the international break.
Potential return date: Saturday 16 September vs Wolves
Curtis Jones
Jones is being primed for a big role this season but has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. However, the England U21 star is expected back in action imminently.
Potential return date: Saturday 2 September vs Aston Villa
Stefan Bajcetic
The midfielder impressed last season and is back in contention for first-team action after a long-term muscle injury.
Potential return date: Saturday 2 September vs Aston Villa
Thiago Alcantara
Thiago has return to training following a hip problem but, given his troublesome record over the years, will surely not be rushed back into action.
Potential return date: Saturday 16 September vs Wolves
