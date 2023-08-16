Man City vs Sevilla LIVE! UEFA Super Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Man City will contest the UEFA Super Cup for the first time tonight when they meet Sevilla in Athens. After winning the treble, the possible way Pep Guardiola’s side can improve on that is by doing it again, as well as winning the supplementary cup competitions along the way.

They missed out on the Community Shield last weekend, so will be keen to get up and running on the silverware front here tonight. Still, Sevilla provide stern competition and are experts at this level, having lifted the Super Cup once, albeit way back in 2006. Steeped in European history, they cannot be written off.

City will be without Kevin De Bruyne after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury in a major blow. If anyone squad, however, can get over that, it is surely Guardiola’s. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!