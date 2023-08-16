Man City vs Sevilla live stream: How can I watch UEFA Super Cup final on TV in UK today?

The annual showpiece summer fixture pits the most recent winners of the Champions League against the Europa League holders and tonight is the very first time that Pep Guardiola’s side have played in it after their memorable Treble success last season, which saw them finally achieve European glory with Rodri’s goal having defeated Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.

City will find it hard to improve on last season’s exploits but, having missed out to Arsenal in the Community Shield already in 2023/24 after a penalty shootout loss at Wembley, will be keen to add some more silverware early this term after making a typically dominant start to their Premier League title defence with an easy win over Vincent Kompany’s newly-promoted Burnley.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will be hurting after kicking off the new LaLiga campaign with a 2-1 home loss to Valencia in which French defender Loic Bade was sent off.

Where to watch Man City vs Sevilla

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s Uefa Super Cup final will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via theTNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action from the game in Athens via Standard Sport’s live blog.