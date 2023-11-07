10
45
20
18
22
13
11
7
1
2
29
26
40
30
47
14
8
32
38
43
44
16
50
49
37
3
33
24
46
9
5
25
34
21
31
35
4
48
39
23
15

Man City XI vs Young Boys: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

136 Less than a minute


The striker was forced off against Bournemouth to throw his availability into doubt


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Martin Odegaard’s penalty seals a nervy win for 10-man Arsenal against Crystal Palace

Martin Odegaard’s penalty seals a nervy win for 10-man Arsenal against Crystal Palace

James Maddison ready to take stunning Tottenham start in to leading role for England

James Maddison ready to take stunning Tottenham start in to leading role for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes ‘outstanding’ return to Liverpool training as injury comeback nears

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes ‘outstanding’ return to Liverpool training as injury comeback nears

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo