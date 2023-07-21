35
44
10
5
15
1
16
49
43
50
13
40
31
20
37
21
7
18
33
29
24
22
14
38
3
23
4
34
30
11
2
48
46
25
39
8
45
9
47
26
32

The Open: Billy Horschel helps remove Just Stop Oil protester after 17th green invaded

137 2 minutes read


T

he Open at Royal Liverpool has become the latest high-profile sporting event to be interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters.

A smoke flare was set off and familiar powdered orange paint thrown amid an invasion of the 17th green shortly after midday during day two of the prestigious British golf major on Friday afternoon.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021: New Zealand Rugby Returns

Crystal Palace’s ‘deep thinker’ never gave up on England dream despite multiple setbacks

Crystal Palace’s ‘deep thinker’ never gave up on England dream despite multiple setbacks

The Ashes 2023: England name unchanged squad for Fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes 2023: England name unchanged squad for Fourth Test at Old Trafford

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo