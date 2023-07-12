Manchester United vs Leeds live stream:

M anchester United this afternoon kick off their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Leeds in Oslo.

The clash between two long-time rivals is the first of eight friendlies the English giants have scheduled over the summer with Erik ten Hag determined to avoid another slow start after last summer’s dismal early showings.

United fans could get their first sight of Mason Mount, who last week become the club’s new no7 after joining from Chelsea in a deal worth £60million, but otherwise the squad is missing a number of key players yet to return for pre-season training.

How to watch Man United vs Leeds

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on MUTV in the UK, with coverage starting at 3pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off.

Live stream: MUTV subscribers can watch the match via the service’s app and website.

Highlights: The full match and extended highlights will be available on demand on MUTV following the game.