34
4
25
47
14
39
50
1
48
13
49
33
30
24
2
35
22
45
11
10
26
20
9
37
44
29
7
43
18
40
23
46
16
15
5
38
3
8
31
32
21

Fulham: Joao Palhinha reiterates desire to leave despite signing new contract

145 Less than a minute


The midfielder was hours away from joining Bayern Munich in the summer before Fulham pulled the plug


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Timber deal; Chelsea plot fresh Caicedo talks; Mount set for Man Utd medical

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Timber deal; Chelsea plot fresh Caicedo talks; Mount set for Man Utd medical

Erik ten Hag calls on Manchester United forwards to 'make life more easy' after tight Luton win

Erik ten Hag calls on Manchester United forwards to 'make life more easy' after tight Luton win

Rugby league clubs shocked and angry as new IMG ranking list is released

Rugby league clubs shocked and angry as new IMG ranking list is released

Ranking The 5 Worst MLB Teams In The 2021 Season

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo