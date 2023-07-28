40
49
2
11
10
13
38
47
48
33
16
44
22
18
4
8
9
26
25
32
23
1
46
5
30
43
34
45
20
7
3
37
21
15
14
24
39
29
31
35
50

Mikel Arteta reveals greatest Arsene Wenger lesson as Arsenal unveil statue tribute

139 2 minutes read


The Gunners showcased their tribute to the Frenchman outside the Emirates Stadium on Friday, a bronze statue that depicts Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy, which he did three times in total during his illustrious 22-year Arsenal career, in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04, famously going unbeaten throughout the latter campaign with the historic ‘Invincibles’ team.


Source link

139 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Nicolas Jackson completes Chelsea FC medical as Kai Havertz heads to Arsenal

Nicolas Jackson completes Chelsea FC medical as Kai Havertz heads to Arsenal

Ashes: Australia beat England by two wickets to win thrilling first Test

Ashes: Australia beat England by two wickets to win thrilling first Test

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo