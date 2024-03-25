2
26
9
18
3
34
35
44
5
39
30
31
10
48
15
25
1
33
16
23
46
40
32
38
24
8
29
43
11
22
13
37
14
20
49
4

Nottingham Forest confirm appeal against Premier League points deduction

137 Less than a minute


Forest sit in the relegation zone after they handed a four-point sanction


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England: It's a work in progress, but new era has the right start at Six Nations

England: It's a work in progress, but new era has the right start at Six Nations

Jack Leach injury: England dealt huge Ashes blow with spinner to miss entire series

Jack Leach injury: England dealt huge Ashes blow with spinner to miss entire series

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Who is Karolina Muchova? Meet the French Open finalist who doctors told to stop playing sport 18 months ago

Who is Karolina Muchova? Meet the French Open finalist who doctors told to stop playing sport 18 months ago

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo