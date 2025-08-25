An audience with Man Utd’s Patrick Dorgu

The United wing-back on his ‘confidence’ in Ruben Amorim’s project, his friendship with Rasmus Hojlund and adapting to life in the Premier League after initial struggles

Despite being in the limelight every week, young footballers are often nervous when conducting early, in-depth interviews.

All Patrick Dorgu wanted to know, as he took his seat for a chat with The i Paper, was where Alexander Isak was going.

Everyone around Manchester United’s new revamped Carrington training base, one that resembles a cross between a wellness retreat and an executive airport lounge, is more relaxed in their upgraded surroundings, but that didn’t negate the surprise at Dorgu’s willingness to engage from the off.

He also has not been around long enough to fully understand the scale of the task at hand for him and his beleaguered side.

“100 per cent we are aiming to win the Premier League,” Dorgu tells The i Paper from Carrington’s press conference room just after he was among several players who took part in one of the club’s now regular fan engagement events. “We just need to take it game by game.”

Dorgu in action against Fulham last weekend (Photo: Getty)

The party line that European football is the aim this year has failed to curtail Dorgu’s uninhibited confidence and boundless youthful exuberance.

It is easy to get wrapped up in the history of United, despite all their recent failings, especially considering where Dorgu has come from in under three years.

“I had interest from big teams in Italy as well, so it wasn’t a surprise when United came in for me,” Dorgu says of his signing from Lecce, completed in February.

“Obviously, if you’re doing well, the big teams are going to look for you. I was surprised that they were really aggressive to get it done quick.

“I came from a little team in Italy where we didn’t really do a lot of media. The fans obviously are good, but it’s completely different to here.”

Dorgu posing for photos with United fans at Carrington (Photo: Supplied)

Like with fellow countryman Rasmus Hojlund, who was thrown in at the deep end and expected to produce the goods instantly from the get go, Dorgu struggled in his first half-season at Old Trafford.

The wing-back was sent off on his home league debut against Ipswich Town and was unable to make an impact in a position Ruben Amorim puts emphasis on. He finished the campaign without a goal or assist.

Unlike Hojlund, who appears to be heading for the United exit, Dorgu re-emerged as a different force in pre-season.

He was among the assists once more, leading Rio Ferdinand to liken the youngster to Patrice Evra, who similarly struggled initially before quickly finding his feet.

Had he not had that time to settle and regroup over the summer, shots like his thunderous strike against Arsenal last week which thundered off the post would not have come into his thinking.

Dorgu does at least seem to be heading in one direction, as Hojlund hurtles in the other.

“I feel better here now,” he says, speaking prior to Sunday’s unflattering draw with Fulham.

“Obviously the time off was nice for everyone to really relax and get ready for the new season, then the pre-season helped me get a good connection with teammates.

“I get on with everyone, but probably Ras [Hojlund] most because he’s Danish. I played against him when I was at Nordsjælland. Nordsjaelland is owned by Rights to Dream academy, they have an academy in Ghana and bring their best players to Nordsjælland. [Tottenham’s Mohammed] Kudus came from here.

“Obviously we don’t know if Ras is leaving. He’s training with us and he’s part of the team. But if he ended up leaving, that’s part of the game.

“I’m playing with more confidence. I wouldn’t have taken that shot last season, but it’s a new year. I’m just trying to play myself into the team. Everyone wants to put United where we need to be.”

While one point from two opening matches is hardly a sign any corners have been turned, the performance against Arsenal showed signs of life in Amorim’s project.

After an unbeaten pre-season, where United actually scored some goals, new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have helped offer a threat conspicuous by its absence in last season’s campaign from hell.

Amorim always insisted pre-season was needed for him to really get his ideas across, but are they sinking in?

Dorgu is getting the message, even if he is still getting carried away over what stage of the journey his team are at.

“We understand what he wants us to do,” he adds.

“Now we’re not in Europe, he has more time for us to really understand his ideas. I learned a lot. It was a difficult season last year and I was thrown into everything, but I feel I dealt with it well.

“We are Manchester United, so that [winning the title] is always going to be our goal.”