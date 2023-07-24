Man Utd vs Wrexham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

The newly-promoted League Two club have joined the big boys out on tour in the United States and, after losing to a full-strength Chelsea side, now face the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s squad has largely been split into two for their friendly schedule with the academy talent helping to earn wins over Leeds and Lyon, while the first-teamers beat Arsenal on the weekend.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Wrexham is scheduled for a 3.30am BST kick-off in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Read More

The match will take place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Wrexham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be televised live on MUTV.

Manchester United vs Wrexham team news

A youthful squad of United players has been sent out to California for the game, given the club is also set to play Real Madrid less than 24 hours later.

Veteran defender Jonny Evans will take part after signing a short-term deal to train with the Red Devils in pre-season.

Manchester United vs Wrexham prediction

The Red Dragons are enjoying life out on tour and may spring a surprise result against Man United, albeit a team with little experience of first-team football.

Wrexham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

United have won all five competitive fixtures against Wrexham, the last of which came in 1995.