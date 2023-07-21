Man Utd XI vs Arsenal: Onana debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

The Red Devils confirmed the goalkeeper’s arrival on Wednesday and quickly sent him off to New Jersey to join his new teammates.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to make a decision on whether or not Onana will play against Arsenal based on his fitness when he links up with the squad. Given it is a pre-season friendly, a short cameo off the bench to satisfy the MetLife Stadium crowd is not out of the question.

Otherwise, United have named their touring party for the US tour having split up the team that played against Leeds and Lyon.

Youngsters Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri, Omari Forson and Dan Gore have all made the cut after impressing along with Alvaro Fernandez, while left-back Tyrell Malacia is out injured.

Fred will join the squad later in the tour due to a personal issue.

United could choose to rest the senior players who have already featured heavily in the summer, such as Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane. The Arsenal friendly will be the first opportunity for the large number of internationals yet to feature.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Henderson; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Doubts: Onana

Absent: Malacia, Fred

Date and time: 10pm BST, Saturday 22 July, 2023

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Full Man United matchday squad

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Alvaro Fernandez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Omari Forson, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.